China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Shares of China Shenhua Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CSUAY - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.51 and traded as high as $23.93. China Shenhua Energy shares last traded at $23.78, with a volume of 15,722 shares changing hands.

Get China Shenhua Energy alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of China Shenhua Energy to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Analysis on China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.21. The business's 50-day moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average is $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.80.

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that China Shenhua Energy Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is one of the largest coal producers and integrated energy companies in China. The firm's core business centers on the exploration, production and sale of coal, with a primary focus on thermal coal used for power generation. Through its vertically integrated operations, China Shenhua manages the entire coal value chain, from mining and washing to transportation and marketing.

In addition to coal mining, the company operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets, including coal-fired and wind power plants.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider China Shenhua Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and China Shenhua Energy wasn't on the list.

While China Shenhua Energy currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here