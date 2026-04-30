Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Barclays

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the restaurant operator's stock. Barclays's price target points to a potential upside of 10.81% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CMG. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.53.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.29. The stock had a trading volume of 14,171,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,564,367. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $58.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.88%.The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,588,220 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $5,349,764,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660,882 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,688,010 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $3,762,457,000 after buying an additional 13,843,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,447,867 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $2,162,572,000 after buying an additional 9,237,720 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,294,212 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,675,895,000 after buying an additional 6,796,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $711,837,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue and comps surprised to the upside — Q1 revenue rose ~7.4% to about $3.1B and same-restaurant sales returned to growth (+0.5%), signaling a demand inflection that reassures growth-focused investors. Article Title

Revenue and comps surprised to the upside — Q1 revenue rose ~7.4% to about $3.1B and same-restaurant sales returned to growth (+0.5%), signaling a demand inflection that reassures growth-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Transactions turned positive and management credited new high‑protein menu items and digital initiatives for lifting traffic — a potential early sign the slump in visits is stabilizing. Article Title

Transactions turned positive and management credited new high‑protein menu items and digital initiatives for lifting traffic — a potential early sign the slump in visits is stabilizing. Positive Sentiment: Capital allocation and unit growth remain active (large share repurchases and continued new-restaurant openings), supporting EPS recovery over time and giving buy-side analysts reasons to reaffirm/raise targets. Article Title

Capital allocation and unit growth remain active (large share repurchases and continued new-restaurant openings), supporting EPS recovery over time and giving buy-side analysts reasons to reaffirm/raise targets. Neutral Sentiment: Management maintained its growth framework (aggressive unit-add guidance for 2026) which balances short‑term margin pressure against long‑term expansion plans; investors will watch execution. Article Title

Management maintained its growth framework (aggressive unit-add guidance for 2026) which balances short‑term margin pressure against long‑term expansion plans; investors will watch execution. Negative Sentiment: Profitability deteriorated — operating margin and adjusted EPS compressed (EPS down to $0.24 from $0.29 a year ago) due to higher labor and operating costs; this is the main headwind to the share price. Article Title

Profitability deteriorated — operating margin and adjusted EPS compressed (EPS down to $0.24 from $0.29 a year ago) due to higher labor and operating costs; this is the main headwind to the share price. Negative Sentiment: Critical commentary and valuation concerns persist; some analysts / voices argue CMG’s recovery is uneven and multiples remain rich versus the near‑term fundamentals. Article Title

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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