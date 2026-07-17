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Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Given Consensus Rating of "Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Chorus Aviation logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Chorus Aviation has a consensus analyst rating of "Buy", with all seven covering firms recommending the stock. The average 12-month price target is C$30.88.
  • TD recently raised its price target on Chorus Aviation to C$32.00 from C$31.00 and reiterated a buy rating.
  • The company most recently reported C$0.29 EPS on revenue of C$325.42 million and also paid a quarterly dividend of C$0.11 per share, equal to a 1.8% annualized yield.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Buy" by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.88.

Separately, TD raised their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHR

Chorus Aviation Price Performance

CHR stock opened at C$24.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.19. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$19.56 and a 1 year high of C$25.28. The stock has a market cap of C$568.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.81.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 5.16%.The company had revenue of C$325.42 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Chorus Aviation's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

About Chorus Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Chorus is a holding company which owns the following principal operating subsidiaries: Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines; and Elisen & Associates, a leading provider of aerospace engineering and certification services.

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Analyst Recommendations for Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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