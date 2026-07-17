Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Given Consensus Rating of "Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Buy" by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.88.

Separately, TD raised their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on CHR

Chorus Aviation Price Performance

CHR stock opened at C$24.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.19. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$19.56 and a 1 year high of C$25.28. The stock has a market cap of C$568.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.81.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 5.16%.The company had revenue of C$325.42 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Chorus Aviation's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus is a holding company which owns the following principal operating subsidiaries: Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines; and Elisen & Associates, a leading provider of aerospace engineering and certification services.

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