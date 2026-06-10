Christian Kleinerman Sells 2,729 Shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 2,729 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $652,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 413,002 shares in the company, valued at $98,707,478. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Christian Kleinerman sold 100 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $23,677.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Christian Kleinerman sold 5,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,183,850.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Christian Kleinerman sold 2,621 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $445,596.21.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Christian Kleinerman sold 2,986 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $523,565.24.

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Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE SNOW traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $239.64. 6,146,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,106,325. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.87. The company has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.30 and a 1-year high of $284.99.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 50.50%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Snowflake

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Guggenheim reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $291.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 198,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,577,000 after acquiring an additional 98,870 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,603,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,545,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,413 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,882,000. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,330,415 shares of the company's stock valued at $291,840,000 after acquiring an additional 75,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,647,593 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,461,465,000 after acquiring an additional 857,832 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

See Also

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