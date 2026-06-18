Christopher Vanderhook Sells 5,000 Shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP - Get Free Report) COO Christopher Vanderhook sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $55,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,775. The trade was a 40.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Christopher Vanderhook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, Christopher Vanderhook sold 2,500 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $27,400.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Christopher Vanderhook sold 9,125 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $101,287.50.

On Thursday, May 21st, Christopher Vanderhook sold 2,500 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $26,975.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Christopher Vanderhook sold 5,000 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $54,450.00.

Get Viant Technology alerts: Sign Up

Viant Technology Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of DSP stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.24. The stock had a trading volume of 447,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,733. Viant Technology Inc. has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $736.56 million, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.04. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $88.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.13 million. Viant Technology had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 2.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viant Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Viant Technology by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,641 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Viant Technology by 620.7% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,883 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 433.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DSP shares. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Viant Technology from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Viant Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Viant Technology from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DSP

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc Nasdaq: DSP is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) advertising technology company that delivers data-driven solutions to marketers and agencies. Its core offering, Adelphic, is a programmatic demand-side platform (DSP) that empowers clients to plan, execute and optimize digital ad campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV and other emerging channels.

Complementing its DSP, Viant offers PeopleCloud, a people-based data management platform (DMP) that aggregates and normalizes first- and third-party audience data.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Viant Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Viant Technology wasn't on the list.

While Viant Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here