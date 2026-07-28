ChronoScale Corporation Common Stock (NASDAQ:CHRN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

ChronoScale Corporation Common Stock (NASDAQ:CHRN - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.32 and traded as high as $22.20. ChronoScale Corporation Common Stock shares last traded at $20.26, with a volume of 233,404 shares trading hands.

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ChronoScale Corporation Common Stock Trading Down 5.8%

The firm's 50 day moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $72.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.99.

ChronoScale Corporation Common Stock (NASDAQ:CHRN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter. ChronoScale Corporation Common Stock had a negative net margin of 135.66% and a negative return on equity of 197.81%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChronoScale Corporation Common Stock will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ChronoScale Corporation Common Stock

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of ChronoScale Corporation Common Stock by 104.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 2,338 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ChronoScale Corporation Common Stock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChronoScale Corporation Common Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChronoScale Corporation Common Stock by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,212 shares of the company's stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChronoScale Corporation Common Stock during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChronoScale Corporation Common Stock Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EKSO is a leading developer of wearable bionic exoskeletons designed to enhance human mobility and strength. Headquartered in Richmond, California, the company was founded in 2005 (originally as Berkeley Bionics) and completed its initial public offering in 2014. Its patented robotic systems support both rehabilitation and industrial applications by providing powered, adjustable assistance for a range of movement tasks.

In the medical sector, Ekso Bionics offers externally worn exoskeletons such as the EksoNR and EksoGT, which assist patients recovering from stroke, spinal cord injury or other neurological conditions.

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