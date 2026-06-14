Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $349.0952.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $372.00 to $362.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $321.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $347.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $336.00 to $335.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,386,612.40. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total transaction of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,370,056.22. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 34,249,183 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $10,689,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,045,793 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,827,852,000 after purchasing an additional 68,553 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,947,799 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,665,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,987 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,481,176 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,895,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 9.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,053,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,426,475,000 after purchasing an additional 427,512 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of CB opened at $328.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb has a 1 year low of $264.10 and a 1 year high of $345.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.94. The firm has a market cap of $127.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Chubb's payout ratio is 14.41%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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