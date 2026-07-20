Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $370.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the financial services provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.69% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities set a $301.00 price target on Chubb in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chubb from $340.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings raised Chubb from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chubb from $356.00 to $352.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Chubb from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $359.09.

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Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $353.43. 162,681 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.40. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $332.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.76. Chubb has a 52-week low of $264.10 and a 52-week high of $365.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total value of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 203,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,370,056.22. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 86.4% during the first quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company's stock.

About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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