Chubb (NYSE:CB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citizens Jmp Analyst Says

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citizens Jmp from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "market outperform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Citizens Jmp's price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.27% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Chubb from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $356.00 to $352.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chubb from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chubb from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chubb from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $357.62.

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Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $347.00 on Friday. Chubb has a 1-year low of $264.10 and a 1-year high of $365.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $329.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.34. The company has a market capitalization of $134.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.40.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total value of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 203,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,370,056.22. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 86.4% in the first quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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