Chubb (NYSE:CB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $335.00 to $352.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Mizuho's price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.88% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CB. Evercore upped their target price on Chubb from $347.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $321.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $340.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $353.71.

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Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $355.12 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $329.14 and its 200-day moving average is $324.08. The company has a market cap of $137.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Chubb has a 52-week low of $264.10 and a 52-week high of $365.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.58%.The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total transaction of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,370,056.22. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in Chubb by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 34,249,183 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $10,689,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,045,793 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,827,852,000 after purchasing an additional 68,553 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,947,799 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,665,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,987 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,481,176 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,895,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,053,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,426,475,000 after purchasing an additional 427,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company's stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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