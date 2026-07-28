Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.4254 per share and revenue of $1.9063 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:00 AM ET.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 16.23%. On average, analysts expect Chunghwa Telecom to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Chunghwa Telecom Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $43.09 on Tuesday. Chunghwa Telecom has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $46.48. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $1.6525 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 398.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Chunghwa Telecom's payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 664.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Chunghwa Telecom in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. is the largest integrated telecommunications service provider in Taiwan, serving both consumer and enterprise customers across the island and through international telecommunications links. The company offers a full range of voice, data and multimedia services and operates as the incumbent fixed-line operator while also competing in mobile, broadband and enterprise markets. Its network footprint and traffic interchange capabilities support domestic communications and cross-border connectivity for carriers and multinational businesses.

Chunghwa Telecom's product and service portfolio includes fixed-line telephony, mobile services (including 4G and 5G wireless access), broadband internet (DSL and fiber-to-the-home), and IPTV.

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