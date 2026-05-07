Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.520-1.590 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.7 billion-$7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of 0.000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Chunghwa Telecom in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance

NYSE:CHT opened at $43.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.29. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $47.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 16.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,800 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 40,198 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 20.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 380,892 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $16,615,000 after buying an additional 63,523 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 368,306 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $15,362,000 after buying an additional 148,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 9.2% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 339,330 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $14,802,000 after buying an additional 28,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 144,314 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $6,295,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. 2.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. is the largest integrated telecommunications service provider in Taiwan, serving both consumer and enterprise customers across the island and through international telecommunications links. The company offers a full range of voice, data and multimedia services and operates as the incumbent fixed-line operator while also competing in mobile, broadband and enterprise markets. Its network footprint and traffic interchange capabilities support domestic communications and cross-border connectivity for carriers and multinational businesses.

Chunghwa Telecom's product and service portfolio includes fixed-line telephony, mobile services (including 4G and 5G wireless access), broadband internet (DSL and fiber-to-the-home), and IPTV.

Further Reading

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