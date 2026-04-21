Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Hold" by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.5882.

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $112.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd.

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Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $96.50 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $81.33 and a 1 year high of $106.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.00.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.920 EPS. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Janet S. Vergis sold 12,960 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,308,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,302. The trade was a 43.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $704,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,024,440.60. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,789,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,302,929 shares of the company's stock worth $947,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,801 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,610,224 shares of the company's stock worth $638,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,894 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 707.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,220,172 shares of the company's stock worth $102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,506,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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