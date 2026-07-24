Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.50.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on Churchill Downs from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHDN

Churchill Downs Stock Up 2.0%

CHDN opened at $83.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.67. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $118.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.31.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $659.32 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Downs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 6,547.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 51,857 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 350,982 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,935,000 after purchasing an additional 74,421 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,266,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,813 shares of the company's stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 26,105 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 38.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 46,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 12,744 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated is a leading American entertainment and gaming company best known for operating the Churchill Downs racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky, home of the annual Kentucky Derby. Beyond its signature thoroughbred racing venue, the company manages a diversified portfolio of live racing facilities, casinos, and off-track betting operations. Its services encompass pari-mutuel wagering, historical horse racing machines, and online betting through its TwinSpires platform, reaching horse racing and sports betting enthusiasts nationwide.

In its live racing segment, Churchill Downs oversees a network of racetracks and racing festivals, offering year-round events in multiple states.

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