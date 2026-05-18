CICC Research Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at CICC Research from $96.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the network equipment provider's stock. CICC Research's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.79% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CSCO. New Street Research boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $115.86.

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Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.0%

CSCO traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,142,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,112,203. The business's fifty day moving average price is $85.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $119.39. The company has a market cap of $462.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,981 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $634,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 187,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,211.50. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,179 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $169,395.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,239,456.18. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 15,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,765 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,189,645 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $218,236,000 after purchasing an additional 205,043 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 198,549 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $13,905,000 after buying an additional 26,455 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 686,469 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $46,165,000 after buying an additional 56,057 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 13,966 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Cisco Systems by 40.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,490,482 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $238,818,000 after acquiring an additional 997,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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