CICC Research Issues Positive Forecast for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at CICC Research from $240.60 to $268.30 in a research report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the computer hardware maker's stock. CICC Research's target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.23% from the company's previous close.

NVDA has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $282.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Melius Research set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.27.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $219.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $129.16 and a 1 year high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.48% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the sale, the director owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Joule Financial LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More NVIDIA News

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NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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