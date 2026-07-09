Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $530.5556.

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A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ciena from $345.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $425.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $372.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $450.00 price target on Ciena in a report on Friday, June 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ciena

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,629 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.20, for a total transaction of $1,225,639.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 62,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,082,488.40. This represents a 4.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 1,200 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.10, for a total transaction of $559,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 42,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,921,580.10. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,827 shares of company stock worth $11,541,133. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth $395,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,253 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,054 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 14.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,762 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter worth about $234,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Ciena

Here are the key news stories impacting Ciena this week:

Ciena Trading Up 5.4%

NYSE CIEN opened at $441.47 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $508.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.56. Ciena has a 12 month low of $76.89 and a 12 month high of $637.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.18. Ciena had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Ciena's revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation NYSE: CIEN is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena's product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

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