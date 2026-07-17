Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $338.80.

A number of research firms have commented on CI. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cigna Group from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $337.00 price target on Cigna Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cigna Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cigna Group from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

Get Cigna Group alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on CI

Cigna Group Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of CI opened at $283.06 on Friday. Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $239.51 and a 52-week high of $315.47. The stock has a market cap of $74.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.29. The firm's fifty day moving average is $286.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In other Cigna Group news, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $268,450.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,368 shares in the company, valued at $707,108.48. The trade was a 27.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total transaction of $59,113,915.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. This trade represents a 85.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,019,790,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 13,333.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,165,408 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $900,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,844 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,138,614 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $3,065,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,389 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 314.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,638,191 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $450,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cigna Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,763,295 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $2,136,699,000 after buying an additional 972,302 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cigna Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cigna Group wasn't on the list.

While Cigna Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here