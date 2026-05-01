Cigna Group Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

The Cigna Group NYSE: CI reported a strong start to 2026 and raised its full-year adjusted earnings outlook following first-quarter results that management said exceeded expectations in key areas, while also announcing additional portfolio changes and providing an update on its leadership transition.

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First-quarter results and updated 2026 outlook

Chairman and CEO David Cordani said the company delivered first-quarter total revenues of $68.5 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $7.79. CFO Ann Dennison added that the quarter represented 16% year-over-year adjusted EPS growth.

Based on the first-quarter performance, Cordani said the company is raising its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to at least $30.35. Dennison said the updated outlook “reflects the positive momentum in our businesses while maintaining a prudent view of the current environment.”

In prepared remarks, Investor Relations SVP Ralph Giacobbe noted the company recorded after-tax special items charges of $322 million, or $1.22 per share in the quarter.

Leadership transition set for July 1

Cordani said the call would be his last quarterly earnings call as CEO ahead of a planned transition on July 1, when President and COO Brian Evanko is scheduled to become CEO and Cordani will become executive chair.

Evanko said he intends to focus on positioning the company as “the clear leader in consumer-focused and AI-enabled health services, with an emphasis on clinically complex patients,” with goals of making care “more affordable and more personalized.”

Portfolio actions: exiting individual exchange and reviewing EviCore

Evanko announced two additional portfolio actions. First, the company plans to exit its individual exchange business at the end of 2026, which he described as a “thoughtful sunsetting” designed to ensure continuity for members. “There are no changes to coverage or networks related to this announcement,” Evanko said, adding that the company will support members through open enrollment transitions into 2027.

Second, the company is initiating a strategic review of alternatives for EviCore, a business involved in care reviews and prior authorization services for health plans. Evanko linked the review to industry moves toward standardization and automation of prior authorization processes and said the company will “explore options” that continue service levels while “maximizing long-term value.”

In the Q&A, Evanko characterized both decisions as proactive and not tied to being approached by another party. Regarding the exchange exit, he cited two drivers: the lack of a “clear path to scale” within the context of the company’s overall size and the desire to free up management focus. On capital, he said the move will free up “some amount of capital,” but “not particularly material” relative to the company overall.

On EviCore, Evanko again cited scale relative to management attention, plus the impact of industry standardization efforts. He said there was “no transaction to discuss” and suggested automation and standardization could open potential partnership or combination opportunities for the asset.

Evernorth and Cigna Healthcare performance

Dennison said Evernorth first-quarter revenues rose 9% to $58.4 billion, while pre-tax adjusted earnings grew 2% to $1.5 billion, “slightly ahead of expectations.” She said Specialty and Care Services pre-tax adjusted earnings increased 20% to $1.1 billion, while Pharmacy Benefit Services (PBS) pre-tax adjusted earnings declined 28% to $394 million, which she said was “in line with expectations.”

Management attributed Specialty and Care Services growth to several factors. Dennison cited:

Solid specialty volume growth

A mix shift toward biosimilars and specialty generics , which she said deliver savings while “lowering reported revenue and supporting higher margins”

, which she said deliver savings while “lowering reported revenue and supporting higher margins” Contribution from Shields Health Solutions

Evanko also pointed to demand trends and noted the specialty pharmacy market’s growth, adding that the company sees “higher adoption and adherence rates once patients begin taking biosimilars and specialty generics.” In response to questions about biosimilars, Evanko discussed programs including “$0 out-of-pocket” offerings for Humira and Stelara and said the company is watching supply constraints easing for generic Revlimid as 2026 progresses. He also highlighted areas of outsized specialty volume growth in the quarter, including “severe asthma and hepatology, and fertility.”

For PBS, Dennison said the year-over-year decline of about $150 million in quarterly earnings reflected “previously discussed renewal and extension of large client contracts” and investments associated with the transition to Signature, the company’s rebate-free pharmacy benefit model. She said the ramp-up of Signature-related spending is weighted toward the back half of the year.

Cigna Healthcare also posted a strong quarter relative to expectations. Dennison said first-quarter Cigna Healthcare revenues were $11.5 billion, with pre-tax adjusted earnings of $1.5 billion and a medical care ratio (MCR) of 79.8%. She attributed favorable performance in part to lower flu and respiratory volumes and weather-related care deferrals. She also noted a higher proportion of individual exchange members enrolled in Bronze plans, which she said lowers first-quarter MCR but does not change the full-year outlook.

Looking ahead, Dennison said the company expects second-quarter adjusted EPS to be approximately 25% of the full-year outlook. For Cigna Healthcare, she said the company now expects full-year pre-tax adjusted earnings of at least $4.525 billion and expects first-half earnings to be slightly above 60% of the full-year outlook. She said the second-quarter MCR is expected to be slightly above the high end of the full-year range due to seasonality and business mix, while full-year MCR guidance remains unchanged.

Signature PBM model, prior authorization changes, and AI focus

Executives repeatedly emphasized affordability and personalization as key customer priorities. Cordani pointed to changes in prior authorization, saying the company has “removed hundreds of tests and procedures and services from prior authorization” and reduced medical prior authorization volume by about 15%. He also referenced industry progress toward prior authorization standardization tied to voluntary commitments made in June 2025 with HHS and CMS.

Evanko and Cordani also discussed the company’s “Signature” rebate-free pharmacy service model. Cordani said the model is intended to deliver brand drug pricing “30% lower” with “full transparency.” In the Q&A, Evanko said Signature is designed around patient affordability, noting that high-cost branded drugs represent about 10% of prescriptions but nearly 90% of total drug spending. He reiterated that Signature is expected to become the standard model in 2028, with the company expecting at least 50% of Evernorth PBS members to be in Signature by year-end 2028. He said the company expects a clearer picture of adoption interest by the end of 2026, while the current focus is the 2027 selling season. Evanko said the company is tracking “mid-90s or better retention” and noted it ended 2026 with “over 97% retention.”

Evanko also described how the company is using data and AI across businesses, including “agentic AI” in specialty operations and AI-enabled risk prediction models in Cigna Healthcare. He said the company’s predictive high-cost claimants model has generated an average of $2,000 per member per year in savings among engaged customers by reducing unnecessary provider and emergency room visits. He also said AI tools and digital experience improvements contributed to a 20% drop in inbound calls for digitally eligible customers in the U.S. employer business and a 25% reduction for PBS members compared with two years ago.

On GLP-1 medications, Evanko said coverage levels for weight management have been relatively stable from 2025 into 2026, and he cited “12 million+ enrollees” in the Encircle program, which he said continues to grow monthly. He described ongoing tension for employers between benefit popularity and affordability, while noting that potential oral versions and easing supply constraints could improve costs over time.

Dennison said first-quarter operating cash flow was $1.1 billion and the company continues to expect most 2026 operating cash flow to be generated in the second half. She also reported a debt-to-capitalization ratio of 42.3% as of March 31, improving 70 basis points from year-end 2025, and said the company expects the ratio to be lower by year-end 2026 as it balances debt repayment with other uses of capital, including share repurchases.

About Cigna Group NYSE: CI

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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