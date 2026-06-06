Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Cut to "Buy" at Wall Street Zen

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price target on Cimpress in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barrington Research raised their price target on Cimpress from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Cimpress from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $111.50.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Cimpress

Cimpress Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $94.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 1.80. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $42.05 and a 12-month high of $106.13. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $86.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.71.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $886.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.80 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cimpress will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cimpress

In related news, EVP Sean Edward Quinn sold 5,009 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $522,037.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,814.14. This trade represents a 14.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 19,251 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $1,789,572.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,895.04. This represents a 49.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,240 shares of company stock worth $4,715,549. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cimpress

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 986 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cimpress this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Cimpress from Hold to Strong-Buy , which can boost investor confidence and support the stock. Zacks.com

Zacks Research upgraded Cimpress from to , which can boost investor confidence and support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted that Cimpress is trading near its 52-week high and is showing sustained price momentum, suggesting traders see additional upside potential. Article Title

Several reports highlighted that Cimpress is trading near its 52-week high and is showing sustained price momentum, suggesting traders see additional upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also slightly raised earnings estimates for fiscal 2027, which signals improving profit expectations for the business services provider. MarketBeat

Analysts also slightly raised earnings estimates for fiscal 2027, which signals improving profit expectations for the business services provider. Positive Sentiment: Cimpress closed on a new $1.1 billion Term Loan B due 2033 and refinanced its prior 2028 debt, a move that should improve debt maturity visibility and reduce near-term refinancing risk. Article Title

Cimpress closed on a new and refinanced its prior 2028 debt, a move that should improve debt maturity visibility and reduce near-term refinancing risk. Neutral Sentiment: Cimpress also announced it will present at the East Coast Ideas Conference on June 11, which is a routine investor-relations event and not a major fundamental catalyst. Article Title

About Cimpress

Cimpress NV is a global leader in mass customization and web-to-print services, offering businesses and consumers an online platform to design, order and personalize printed marketing materials and promotional products. As the parent company of Vistaprint and a portfolio of regional print service providers, Cimpress leverages proprietary technology to connect millions of small- and medium-sized customers with a network of manufacturing facilities around the world. Its product range spans business cards, brochures, signage, labels, apparel, packaging and a variety of bespoke merchandise.

The company traces its roots to Vistaprint, founded in 1995 by Robert W.

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