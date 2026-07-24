Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Given Average Rating of "Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.50.

CMPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Cimpress from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cimpress from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get Cimpress alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cimpress

Cimpress Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ CMPR opened at $97.35 on Friday. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $47.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.07 and a 200-day moving average of $83.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 1.79.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $886.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.80 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cimpress will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 19,251 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $1,789,572.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,674 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,828,895.04. The trade was a 49.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Edward Quinn sold 22,980 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.61, for a total value of $2,403,937.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,937 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,027,099.57. The trade was a 44.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,240 shares of company stock worth $4,715,549. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Cimpress

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,545,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,896 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cimpress by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,907 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress NV is a global leader in mass customization and web-to-print services, offering businesses and consumers an online platform to design, order and personalize printed marketing materials and promotional products. As the parent company of Vistaprint and a portfolio of regional print service providers, Cimpress leverages proprietary technology to connect millions of small- and medium-sized customers with a network of manufacturing facilities around the world. Its product range spans business cards, brochures, signage, labels, apparel, packaging and a variety of bespoke merchandise.

The company traces its roots to Vistaprint, founded in 1995 by Robert W.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cimpress, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cimpress wasn't on the list.

While Cimpress currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here