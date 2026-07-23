Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $192.40.

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Several research analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $201.00 price objective (up from $191.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $175.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Read Our Latest Report on Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $179.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.54. Cincinnati Financial has a 12 month low of $143.87 and a 12 month high of $194.81. The company's 50-day moving average price is $172.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.32.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.17. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. Cincinnati Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Tema ETFs LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 54.7% in the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 591 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,606 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,883 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company's stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation NASDAQ: CINF is an insurance holding company headquartered in the Cincinnati area of Ohio that provides property and casualty insurance products and related services. Founded as part of the Cincinnati Insurance group, the company operates through a set of insurance subsidiaries to underwrite and service policies for both personal and commercial customers. Cincinnati Financial is publicly traded and emphasizes underwriting discipline and long-term relationships with its distribution partners and policyholders.

The company's core business centers on property and casualty insurance, including homeowners, automobile, commercial casualty, commercial multi-peril, and specialty commercial coverages.

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