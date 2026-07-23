Cinemark (CNK) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Cinemark to post earnings of $0.99 per share and revenue of $1.0279 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Cinemark had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $643.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cinemark to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cinemark alerts: Sign Up

Cinemark Price Performance

NYSE CNK opened at $32.24 on Thursday. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.98.

Cinemark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Cinemark's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,683 shares of the company's stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Delta Global Management LP increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 92,928 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1,056.3% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 105,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 96,269 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,536,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $221,638,000 after purchasing an additional 742,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at $1,234,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Cinemark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cinemark from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cinemark

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc NYSE: CNK is a leading theatrical exhibitor that acquires, develops and operates motion picture theatres under the Cinemark® brand in the United States and Latin America. The company's core business involves the presentation of first-run feature films coupled with an array of in‐theatre services, including concessions, premium auditoriums and loyalty programs. Cinemark's exhibition portfolio encompasses both corporate‐owned and franchised complexes, offering moviegoers a range of experiences from standard screens to large‐format halls.

The company's product offerings extend beyond ticket sales to include an assortment of concession items, such as popcorn, fountain beverages, candy and specialty snacks, as well as bar and lounge concepts in select locations.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cinemark, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cinemark wasn't on the list.

While Cinemark currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here