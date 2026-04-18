Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.6923.

CNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. B. Riley Financial restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, February 19th.

Get Cinemark alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on CNK

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $30.03 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Cinemark has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Cinemark had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 4.44%.The firm had revenue of $776.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Cinemark's dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cinemark news, EVP Melissa Thomas sold 7,944 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $206,941.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,152,786.80. This trade represents a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 129.0% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 156,602 shares of the company's stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 88,203 shares during the period. Jain Global LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 37.4% during the third quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 1,644,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,082,000 after purchasing an additional 447,468 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 29.4% in the third quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,233,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter worth $25,509,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter worth $1,444,000.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc NYSE: CNK is a leading theatrical exhibitor that acquires, develops and operates motion picture theatres under the Cinemark® brand in the United States and Latin America. The company's core business involves the presentation of first-run feature films coupled with an array of in‐theatre services, including concessions, premium auditoriums and loyalty programs. Cinemark's exhibition portfolio encompasses both corporate‐owned and franchised complexes, offering moviegoers a range of experiences from standard screens to large‐format halls.

The company's product offerings extend beyond ticket sales to include an assortment of concession items, such as popcorn, fountain beverages, candy and specialty snacks, as well as bar and lounge concepts in select locations.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cinemark, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cinemark wasn't on the list.

While Cinemark currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here