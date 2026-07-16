Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives "Sector Perform" Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "sector perform" rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $206.00 price target on the business services provider's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.83% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cintas from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cintas from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cintas from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $231.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $212.31.

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Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $11.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $204.31. 796,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,969. The business's 50-day moving average price is $174.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $81.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94. Cintas has a 12-month low of $161.16 and a 12-month high of $226.75.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 41.47%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.360-5.500 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cintas will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 4,666 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.87, for a total transaction of $834,607.42. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,273.76. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $923,672,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 5,641.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,016,671 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $208,682,000 after buying an additional 998,963 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 2,653.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,003,031 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $188,640,000 after buying an additional 966,597 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 275.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,123,237 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $230,556,000 after acquiring an additional 823,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5,341.8% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 747,109 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $153,352,000 after acquiring an additional 733,380 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Cintas

Here are the key news stories impacting Cintas this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cintas posted adjusted EPS of $1.29, above the $1.24 consensus, while revenue rose 8.9% year over year to $2.91 billion, topping forecasts. Benzinga report

Cintas posted adjusted EPS of $1.29, above the $1.24 consensus, while revenue rose 8.9% year over year to $2.91 billion, topping forecasts. Positive Sentiment: Management’s fiscal 2027 outlook called for revenue of $12.10 billion to $12.25 billion and EPS of $5.36 to $5.50, reinforcing confidence in continued growth. Earnings release

Management’s fiscal 2027 outlook called for revenue of $12.10 billion to $12.25 billion and EPS of $5.36 to $5.50, reinforcing confidence in continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more bullish, with Bank of America upgrading CTAS to Buy and raising its price target to $230, while Robert W. Baird lifted its target to $214. Analyst upgrade report

Analysts turned more bullish, with Bank of America upgrading CTAS to Buy and raising its price target to $230, while Robert W. Baird lifted its target to $214. Positive Sentiment: Commentary around record margins, high retention, and an “endless” growth opportunity narrative is supporting investor sentiment. TipRanks coverage

Commentary around record margins, high retention, and an “endless” growth opportunity narrative is supporting investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles questioned whether CTAS is now fully valued after the rally, suggesting upside may be more limited from current levels. Yahoo Finance article

Some articles questioned whether CTAS is now fully valued after the rally, suggesting upside may be more limited from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also watching the pending UniFirst acquisition, which management says is still expected to close in the second half of calendar 2026. MarketBeat article

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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