Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Trading Up 6% on Earnings Beat

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) was up 6% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $205.00 and last traded at $203.9810. Approximately 398,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,142,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.37.

The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 41.47%. Cintas's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Cintas has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.360-5.500 EPS.

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More Cintas News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cintas this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cintas posted adjusted EPS of $1.29, above the $1.24 consensus, while revenue rose 8.9% year over year to $2.91 billion, topping forecasts. Benzinga report

Cintas posted adjusted EPS of $1.29, above the $1.24 consensus, while revenue rose 8.9% year over year to $2.91 billion, topping forecasts. Positive Sentiment: Management’s fiscal 2027 outlook called for revenue of $12.10 billion to $12.25 billion and EPS of $5.36 to $5.50, reinforcing confidence in continued growth. Earnings release

Management’s fiscal 2027 outlook called for revenue of $12.10 billion to $12.25 billion and EPS of $5.36 to $5.50, reinforcing confidence in continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more bullish, with Bank of America upgrading CTAS to Buy and raising its price target to $230, while Robert W. Baird lifted its target to $214. Analyst upgrade report

Analysts turned more bullish, with Bank of America upgrading CTAS to Buy and raising its price target to $230, while Robert W. Baird lifted its target to $214. Positive Sentiment: Commentary around record margins, high retention, and an “endless” growth opportunity narrative is supporting investor sentiment. TipRanks coverage

Commentary around record margins, high retention, and an “endless” growth opportunity narrative is supporting investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles questioned whether CTAS is now fully valued after the rally, suggesting upside may be more limited from current levels. Yahoo Finance article

Some articles questioned whether CTAS is now fully valued after the rally, suggesting upside may be more limited from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also watching the pending UniFirst acquisition, which management says is still expected to close in the second half of calendar 2026. MarketBeat article

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $222.00 to $190.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $212.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTAS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 4,666 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.87, for a total transaction of $834,607.42. Following the sale, the director owned 22,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,015,273.76. This trade represents a 17.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 0.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,381 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Stock Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average is $174.13 and its 200 day moving average is $182.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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