Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Director Rajeev Date Sells 1,273 Shares

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) Director Rajeev Date sold 1,273 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $108,205.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 154,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,119,410. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Circle Internet Group Stock Performance

NYSE CRCL traded down $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.27. 8,303,418 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,417,386. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.90 and a 12-month high of $298.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.62 and a 200-day moving average of $89.76.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Circle Internet Group had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 2.76%.The firm had revenue of $694.13 million during the quarter. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Circle Internet Group, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRCL. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Circle Internet Group by 3,800.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Circle Internet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Circle Internet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Circle Internet Group by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Trending Headlines about Circle Internet Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Circle Internet Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Circle announced that CEO Jeremy Allaire will speak at VivaTech 2026 on June 17, giving the company a high-visibility venue to promote its digital money and finance strategy. Circle to Speak at VivaTech 2026

Circle announced that CEO Jeremy Allaire will speak at VivaTech 2026 on June 17, giving the company a high-visibility venue to promote its digital money and finance strategy. Positive Sentiment: MassPay expanded stablecoin payout capabilities through Circle Payments Network, suggesting growing commercial adoption of Circle’s payments infrastructure. MassPay Expands Stablecoin Payout Capabilities

MassPay expanded stablecoin payout capabilities through Circle Payments Network, suggesting growing commercial adoption of Circle’s payments infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary has focused on Circle’s cirBTC launch and progress on the CLARITY Act, but also on whether the stock’s valuation is too rich, which keeps sentiment mixed. Circle’s cirBTC Launch And CLARITY Act Progress Test Rich Valuation

Market commentary has focused on Circle’s cirBTC launch and progress on the CLARITY Act, but also on whether the stock’s valuation is too rich, which keeps sentiment mixed. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold shares, including CEO Jeremy Allaire, CFO Jeremy Fox-Geen, director Patrick Sean Neville, and insider Nikhil Chandhok. Although several transactions were under 10b5-1 plans and one was tied to tax withholding, the size of the sales may weigh on investor confidence. Insider sales filings

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Freedom Capital raised shares of Circle Internet Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Clear Str raised shares of Circle Internet Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Circle Internet Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $134.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRCL

About Circle Internet Group

Circle Internet Group NYSE: CRCL is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

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