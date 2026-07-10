Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $63.01, but opened at $70.66. Circle Internet Group shares last traded at $67.4830, with a volume of 16,020,103 shares.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Circle Internet Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Circle Internet Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Circle Internet Group from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Circle Internet Group from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Circle Internet Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $117.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Circle Internet Group

Circle Internet Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.15 and a 200 day moving average of $88.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $694.13 million for the quarter. Circle Internet Group had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 2.76%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Circle Internet Group, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Circle Internet Group

In related news, insider Hossein Razzaghi sold 34,623 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,730,023.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 666,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,545,955.40. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jeremy Allaire sold 56,200 shares of Circle Internet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $4,660,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 510,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,342,316.47. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,954,861 shares of company stock worth $156,473,563 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Circle Internet Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Circle Internet Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 715 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Circle Internet Group by 3,800.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Circle Internet Group by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Circle Internet Group Company Profile

Circle Internet Group NYSE: CRCL is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

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