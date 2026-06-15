Free Trial
→ SpaceX will mint billionaires. You won't be one of them. (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)tc pixel

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Trading 10.4% Higher - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
June 15, 2026
Circle Internet Group logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Circle Internet Group shares jumped 10.4% on Monday, trading as high as $87.02 before closing near $85.91. Volume was lighter than usual, with 5.7 million shares traded versus an average of 15.2 million.
  • Analyst opinions are mixed, but the stock currently carries a consensus Hold rating and an average price target of $134.18. Recent moves included upgrades from HC Wainwright and Clear Street, while Weiss Ratings and Compass Point maintained sell views.
  • The company recently reported earnings of $0.21 per share, missing estimates, though revenue rose 20% year over year to $694.13 million. Insider selling has also been notable, with executives selling shares under pre-arranged trading plans.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.02 and last traded at $85.91. 5,700,295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 15,242,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. HC Wainwright upgraded Circle Internet Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Clear Str upgraded Circle Internet Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down from $79.00) on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $134.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRCL

Circle Internet Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.97.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Circle Internet Group had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 2.76%.The business had revenue of $694.13 million for the quarter. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Circle Internet Group, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Circle Internet Group

In other Circle Internet Group news, insider Hossein Razzaghi sold 34,623 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,730,023.55. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 666,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $52,545,955.40. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Nikhil Chandhok sold 26,666 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $2,233,277.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 521,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,701,503.75. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,415,984 shares of company stock worth $120,091,637. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Circle Internet Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Circle Internet Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Circle Internet Group by 3,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Circle Internet Group by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Circle Internet Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Circle Internet Group NYSE: CRCL is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Circle Internet Group Right Now?

Before you consider Circle Internet Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Circle Internet Group wasn't on the list.

While Circle Internet Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them Cover
Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

Thinking about investing in Meta, Roblox, or Unity? Click the link to learn what streetwise investors need to know about the metaverse and public markets before making an investment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Microsoft Just Gave Investors 3 Dates They Can't Afford to Ignore
Microsoft Just Gave Investors 3 Dates They Can't Afford to Ignore
By Chris Markoch | June 11, 2026
tc pixel
Goldman Sachs just told you what to buy (most people missed it)
Goldman Sachs just told you what to buy (most people missed it)
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Intel Is the Market's Most Mispriced AI Hedge
Intel Is the Market's Most Mispriced AI Hedge
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 10, 2026
Everpure: AI Storage Uncertainty Overshadows Breakneck Growth
Everpure: AI Storage Uncertainty Overshadows Breakneck Growth
By Leo Miller | June 10, 2026
An Analyst Just Raised Tesla's Price Target by 227%—Here's Why
An Analyst Just Raised Tesla's Price Target by 227%—Here's Why
By Sam Quirke | June 10, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
NVIDIA’s Outlook Gains Momentum: Stock Price to Follow
NVIDIA’s Outlook Gains Momentum: Stock Price to Follow
By Thomas Hughes | June 11, 2026
3 ETFs Giving Ready-Made Access to the Discounted International Small-Cap Space
3 ETFs Giving Ready-Made Access to the Discounted International Small-Cap Space
By Nathan Reiff | June 14, 2026

Recent Videos

Get READY: These 3 Stocks Could be the Next NVIDIA Growth Story
Get READY: These 3 Stocks Could be the Next NVIDIA Growth Story
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Own Space Stocks....GET READY
If You Own Space Stocks....GET READY
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks That Doubled in Q2. Most Investors Think They Missed It. They Haven‘t.
3 Stocks That Doubled in Q2. Most Investors Think They Missed It. They Haven't.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines