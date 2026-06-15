Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Trading 10.4% Higher - Should You Buy?

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.02 and last traded at $85.91. 5,700,295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 15,242,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.84.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. HC Wainwright upgraded Circle Internet Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Clear Str upgraded Circle Internet Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down from $79.00) on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $134.18.

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Circle Internet Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.97.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Circle Internet Group had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 2.76%.The business had revenue of $694.13 million for the quarter. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Circle Internet Group, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Circle Internet Group

In other Circle Internet Group news, insider Hossein Razzaghi sold 34,623 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,730,023.55. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 666,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $52,545,955.40. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Nikhil Chandhok sold 26,666 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $2,233,277.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 521,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,701,503.75. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,415,984 shares of company stock worth $120,091,637. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Circle Internet Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Circle Internet Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Circle Internet Group by 3,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Circle Internet Group by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Circle Internet Group Company Profile

Circle Internet Group NYSE: CRCL is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

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