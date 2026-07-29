Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Cirrus Logic to announce earnings of $1.79 per share and revenue of $460.3250 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $448.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $442.25 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 20.75%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cirrus Logic to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Cirrus Logic Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $136.16 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $155.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.17. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $92.02 and a 52-week high of $180.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Scott Thomas sold 1,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $234,052.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,589,881.92. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,537 shares of the company's stock, valued at $755,410.50. This trade represents a 30.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 23,465 shares of company stock worth $3,743,219 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,501 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $76,136,000 after acquiring an additional 367,488 shares in the last quarter. Defiance ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $38,050,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 1,408.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 193,777 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $22,963,000 after purchasing an additional 180,932 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 466,766 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $55,312,000 after purchasing an additional 165,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at about $19,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cirrus Logic to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $160.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cirrus Logic

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in high-precision analog and mixed-signal processing solutions. The firm develops low-power, high-performance audio, voice, and power management integrated circuits, serving prominent consumer electronics OEMs. Its semiconductor devices are designed to enhance audio quality, battery life, and system integration in mobile phones, tablets, wireless headsets and other portable devices.

The company's product portfolio includes digital-to-analog converters (DACs), analog-to-digital converters (ADCs), audio codecs, power management ICs, voice processors and integrated amplifiers.

Further Reading

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