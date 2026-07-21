Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.1429.

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. CICC Research increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citic Securities upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $772,603.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,223 shares in the company, valued at $20,790,030.13. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $315,759.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 172,727 shares in the company, valued at $20,920,694.24. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.4% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 27,711 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the second quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Tema ETFs LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 85,868 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $110.70 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $117.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.67. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $65.75 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The company has a market capitalization of $436.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The business's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Key Cisco Systems News

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About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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