Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the network equipment provider's stock. Rosenblatt Securities' target price points to a potential upside of 47.25% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CSCO. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $92.67.

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Cisco Systems Stock Up 2.6%

Cisco Systems stock opened at $101.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $402.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.36. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $60.85 and a 12 month high of $102.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 11,248 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $854,848.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 262,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,970,976. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,179 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $169,395.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,807 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,456.18. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 46,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,820 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Networth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 276.4% in the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 137.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

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About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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