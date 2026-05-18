Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Citic Securities raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $130.00. The stock traded as high as $119.39 and last traded at $117.0150, with a volume of 2018054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.21.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. New Street Research increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.55.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $169,395.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 28,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,239,456.18. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $134,410.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 156,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,076,329.51. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 15,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,765 over the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 33,666 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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