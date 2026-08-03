Citigroup Boosts NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target to GBX 840

NatWest Group (LON:NWG - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 820 to GBX 840 in a research report issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.15% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 780 to GBX 790 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 860 to GBX 880 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a GBX 725 price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Shore Capital Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 730 price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 756.88.

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NatWest Group Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of LON NWG opened at GBX 723.20 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 642.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 615.19. The company has a market cap of £57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.81. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of GBX 500.20 and a 12 month high of GBX 725.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 38.10 EPS for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that NatWest Group will post 45.9724712 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Geeta Gopalan bought 487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 668 per share, for a total transaction of £3,253.16. Also, insider Josh Critchley bought 661 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 556 per share, for a total transaction of £3,675.16. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,780. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

We're a UK-focussed bank serving over 20 million customers, with businesses across retail, commercial and private banking markets. With a brand history stretching back nearly 300 years, we have our roots in the communities we serve across every nation and region of the UK. Our brands include NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts.

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