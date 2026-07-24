Citigroup Boosts United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $1,330.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $1,270.00 to $1,330.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the construction company's stock. Citigroup's price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.40% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on URI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Rentals from $1,030.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of United Rentals from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $903.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $1,195.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,168.12.

Get United Rentals alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $1,142.57 on Friday. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $701.59 and a twelve month high of $1,177.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,049.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $917.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $12.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $11.53 by $1.23. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 31.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.47 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 46.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total value of $2,374,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,227,362. This represents a 14.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 306 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.99, for a total transaction of $292,226.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,479,732.62. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,708,877 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,192,357,000 after acquiring an additional 30,263 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,981 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,087,711,000 after buying an additional 28,895 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $978,017,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in United Rentals by 14.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 806,380 shares of the construction company's stock worth $587,496,000 after buying an additional 103,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,347 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $631,459,000 after buying an additional 29,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting United Rentals

Here are the key news stories impacting United Rentals this week:

Positive Sentiment: United Rentals posted record Q2 results, with adjusted EPS of $12.76 and revenue of $4.41 billion, both above estimates, reinforcing the company’s operating momentum. United Rentals (URI) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

United Rentals posted record Q2 results, with adjusted EPS of $12.76 and revenue of $4.41 billion, both above estimates, reinforcing the company’s operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management raised 2026 outlook, lifting revenue guidance to $17.5 billion-$17.8 billion and increasing adjusted EBITDA guidance, which suggests confidence that strong demand will continue. United Rentals lifts guidance on record Q2 performance

Management raised 2026 outlook, lifting revenue guidance to $17.5 billion-$17.8 billion and increasing adjusted EBITDA guidance, which suggests confidence that strong demand will continue. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved after earnings, with Bank of America raising its price target to $1,300 and reiterating a Buy rating, adding to the bullish tone around the stock. Benzinga coverage of Bank of America rating change

Analyst sentiment improved after earnings, with Bank of America raising its price target to $1,300 and reiterating a Buy rating, adding to the bullish tone around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.97 per share, reinforcing shareholder returns but not likely a major driver of the move.

The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.97 per share, reinforcing shareholder returns but not likely a major driver of the move. Neutral Sentiment: Longer-term investor positioning remains mixed, with several institutions adding shares while others reduced holdings, but this appears secondary to the earnings and guidance story.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Rentals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Rentals wasn't on the list.

While United Rentals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here