Citigroup Cuts Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $184.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $185.00 to $184.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Citigroup's price target points to a potential upside of 14.54% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AVY. Argus set a $175.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered Avery Dennison from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $200.38.

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Avery Dennison Stock Up 1.7%

AVY stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.65. 259,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,656. The firm's 50 day moving average is $160.40 and its 200 day moving average is $173.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $152.42 and a twelve month high of $199.54.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 33.69%. Avery Dennison's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Avery Dennison has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,438,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,869,889 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $703,856,000 after acquiring an additional 647,795 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,808,960 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $942,039,000 after acquiring an additional 644,664 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,616,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,942,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company's stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

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