Citigroup Cuts Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $185.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price target points to a potential upside of 2.39% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAM. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $234.00 to $210.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Boston Beer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Boston Beer from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $207.27.

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Boston Beer Price Performance

Shares of Boston Beer stock traded up $6.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.68. 440,102 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,587. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $158.68 and a 1 year high of $264.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.74, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.83 by ($1.18). Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $568.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $566.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. Boston Beer's quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Beer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-10.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 154.9% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 232 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 4,780.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Boston Beer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Beer this week:

Negative Sentiment: SAM reported Q2 EPS of $3.65, well below consensus estimates, and revenue also missed expectations slightly. The company said weaker shipment volumes and a 16.4% jump in marketing costs weighed on results. Article Title

SAM reported Q2 EPS of $3.65, well below consensus estimates, and revenue also missed expectations slightly. The company said weaker shipment volumes and a 16.4% jump in marketing costs weighed on results. Negative Sentiment: The company’s year-over-year sales declined, with shipment volume down 4.5%, and profitability softened as operating profit and net income fell from the prior year. Article Title

The company’s year-over-year sales declined, with shipment volume down 4.5%, and profitability softened as operating profit and net income fell from the prior year. Neutral Sentiment: Boston Beer updated FY2026 EPS guidance to 8.50-10.50, which is below the market’s prior expectation, signaling management is still navigating a challenging demand environment. Article Title

Boston Beer updated FY2026 EPS guidance to 8.50-10.50, which is below the market’s prior expectation, signaling management is still navigating a challenging demand environment. Neutral Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada lowered its price target on SAM to $210 from $234 while keeping a “sector perform” rating, reflecting a more cautious but not outright bearish stance. Article Title

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc NYSE: SAM is a leading craft brewer headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Since its founding in 1984 by Jim Koch, the company has focused on producing high-quality, distinctive beers and beverages for retail, on-premise, and distribution partners across the United States. Its operations include brewing, packaging, marketing and distribution, supported by a network of wholly owned brewing facilities and strategic partnerships with regional breweries.

Boston Beer's flagship brand, Samuel Adams Boston Lager, helped establish the modern U.S.

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