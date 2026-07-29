Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock

Barclays (LON:BARC - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 505 to GBX 510 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Citigroup's price target points to a potential upside of 2.25% from the stock's previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BARC. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 600 to GBX 610 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 570 to GBX 590 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Barclays from GBX 575 to GBX 550 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 620 price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 575.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Barclays
Barclays Stock Performance
Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 498.80 on Wednesday. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 352.65 and a one year high of GBX 538.30. The company's 50-day moving average is GBX 491.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 458.98. The company has a market capitalization of £67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88.
Barclays (LON:BARC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported GBX 30.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Barclays will post 39.1062802 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Key Stories Impacting Barclays
Here are the key news stories impacting Barclays this week:
- Positive Sentiment: First-half profit rose 17% to £6.1 billion, supported by stronger investment-banking, equities-trading and dealmaking activity. Earnings per share were 30.7 pence, while return on tangible equity reached 14.8%. Barclays Profits Jump 17% Due to Rise in Dealmaking
- Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 group-income outlook to approximately £31.5 billion, reflecting continued momentum in investment banking and financial markets. Barclays posts robust H1 results and raises guidance
- Positive Sentiment: Barclays announced up to £1 billion in share repurchases and a higher interim dividend, strengthening the near-term shareholder-return case.
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America maintained a Buy rating with a 615-pence price target, citing investment-bank outperformance, the guidance increase and what it viewed as an undervalued share price. Analyst maintains Buy rating on Barclays
- Positive Sentiment: Barclays is expanding its Asia investment-banking team, a move intended to capture additional dealmaking and fee-growth opportunities. Barclays bolsters Asia investment banking team
- Neutral Sentiment: The earnings release showed a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 17.81%, while higher provisions for potential bad debts partly offset stronger operating performance.
- Negative Sentiment: Investors focused on rising costs and concerns that portions of Barclays’ investment bank performed less strongly than major U.S. peers during a favorable trading environment. The shares had also rallied substantially over the prior year, increasing the risk of profit-taking and elevated expectations. Barclays profit rises but shares fall as costs set to rise
- Negative Sentiment: Reports of payment and transfer glitches affecting Barclays and other U.K. banks could weigh modestly on customer confidence, although the issue appears operational rather than a fundamental earnings problem. UK Banking Customers Face Transfer and Payment Glitches
About Barclays
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Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. In addition, the company engages in securities dealing activities. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985.
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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
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