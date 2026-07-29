Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock

Barclays (LON:BARC - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 505 to GBX 510 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Citigroup's price target points to a potential upside of 2.25% from the stock's previous close.

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Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BARC. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 600 to GBX 610 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 570 to GBX 590 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Barclays from GBX 575 to GBX 550 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 620 price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 575.

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Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 498.80 on Wednesday. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 352.65 and a one year high of GBX 538.30. The company's 50-day moving average is GBX 491.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 458.98. The company has a market capitalization of £67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Barclays (LON:BARC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported GBX 30.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Barclays will post 39.1062802 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Barclays

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About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. In addition, the company engages in securities dealing activities. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985.

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