Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock

Man Group (LON:EMG - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from GBX 325 to GBX 335 in a report released on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the investment management company's stock. Citigroup's target price points to a potential upside of 7.58% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 280 target price on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Man Group to a "hold" rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 295 to GBX 310 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 283.50.

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Man Group Price Performance

Shares of Man Group stock opened at GBX 311.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.64. The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 293.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 272.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. Man Group has a 1-year low of GBX 154.25 and a 1-year high of GBX 327.20.

Insider Activity at Man Group

In related news, insider Laurie Fitch purchased 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 285 per share, with a total value of £42,750. Also, insider Colin Bell purchased 18,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 276 per share, with a total value of £49,818. 7.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Man Group Company Profile

With a heritage in aiming to deliver attractive performance and tailored client solutions, Man Group is a highly active investment manager, powered by cutting edge investment technology. As a manager of millions of savers' capital, we have a responsibility as stewards of those investments to create a better, more sustainable future for investors and society. Our quantitative expertise and data-driven culture means we believe Man Group is in a unique position to uncover the opportunities of the future. Our five investment management businesses leverage our robust infrastructure to provide a diverse range of strategies across investment approaches, styles and asset classes. We continuously invest in talent, technology and research as we strive to deliver the best results for our clients.

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