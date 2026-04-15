Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Stock Price

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from GBX 3,650 to GBX 3,550 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.02% from the stock's current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,500 target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,700 target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Brands has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 3,530.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMB
Imperial Brands Stock Down 2.4%
Imperial Brands stock traded down GBX 70.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,862.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,455,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,081,885. The stock has a market cap of £22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.23. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of GBX 2,648 and a 1 year high of GBX 3,341. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,169.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,135.53.
Insider Transactions at Imperial Brands
In related news, insider Alan Johnson purchased 645 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,097 per share, with a total value of £19,975.65. Also, insider Murray McGowan sold 15,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,230, for a total value of £515,346.50. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.
Imperial Brands Company Profile
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