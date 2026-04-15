Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Stock Price

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from GBX 3,650 to GBX 3,550 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.02% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,500 target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,700 target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Brands has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 3,530.

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Imperial Brands Stock Down 2.4%

Imperial Brands stock traded down GBX 70.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,862.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,455,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,081,885. The stock has a market cap of £22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.23. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of GBX 2,648 and a 1 year high of GBX 3,341. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,169.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,135.53.

Insider Transactions at Imperial Brands

In related news, insider Alan Johnson purchased 645 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,097 per share, with a total value of £19,975.65. Also, insider Murray McGowan sold 15,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,230, for a total value of £515,346.50. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

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