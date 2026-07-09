Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for XPO (NYSE:XPO) Stock Price

XPO (NYSE:XPO - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $236.00 to $226.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the transportation company's stock. Citigroup's target price suggests a potential upside of 8.17% from the company's current price.

XPO has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on XPO from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Truist Financial set a $240.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on XPO from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $237.00 target price on XPO in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $219.86.

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XPO Stock Up 2.1%

XPO stock traded up $4.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $208.94. 85,627 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,455. XPO has a 1 year low of $116.68 and a 1 year high of $232.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.54, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

XPO (NYSE:XPO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 26.21%. XPO's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 2,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $517,464.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,045,492.89. This trade represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab grew its stake in XPO by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 18,820 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in XPO in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,518,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in XPO by 26.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in XPO by 23.5% during the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,700 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of transportation and logistics services, offering a broad portfolio of solutions designed to optimize supply chains for businesses of all sizes. The company's operations span freight brokerage, less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload transportation, last-mile delivery, contract logistics and global forwarding. XPO aims to leverage advanced technology and operational expertise to drive efficiency, visibility and reliability across end-to-end supply-chain networks.

In its freight brokerage segment, XPO connects shippers to a network of carriers through digital platforms that facilitate rate comparisons, booking, tracking and settlement.

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