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Citigroup Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $840.00

Written by MarketBeat
May 19, 2026
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Key Points

  • Citigroup sharply raised its price target on Micron Technology from $425 to $840 and reiterated a buy rating, implying about 23% upside from the prior close.
  • Other analysts have also turned more bullish, with several firms lifting targets and the broader consensus staying at Buy with an average price target of $518.47.
  • Despite the upbeat analyst sentiment, Micron shares were down 6% in the session, even as the stock trades near the top of its recent range and continues to attract strong institutional ownership.
  • Five stocks we like better than Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $425.00 to $840.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor manufacturer's stock. Citigroup's price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.25% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $518.47.

View Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Trading Down 6.0%

Shares of MU opened at $681.54 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $90.93 and a 52-week high of $818.67. The business's fifty day moving average is $484.78 and its 200-day moving average is $374.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $768.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $47,032,460 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,427,016,000 after buying an additional 1,954,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,749,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $15,061,310,000 after buying an additional 1,090,644 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,910,198,000 after buying an additional 155,860 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,433,456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Micron Technology by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,396,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,679,771,000 after buying an additional 794,289 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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