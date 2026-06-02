Citigroup Increases Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC) Price Target to $132.00

Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $120.00 to $132.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price target points to a potential upside of 18.63% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research lowered Science Applications International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $111.90.

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Science Applications International Price Performance

Science Applications International stock traded up $7.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.27. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,842,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,629. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $81.08 and a 52 week high of $123.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.28.

Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.82 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 4.93%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Science Applications International has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.900-10.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Science Applications International by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,565,035 shares of the company's stock worth $155,518,000 after purchasing an additional 263,006 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 43.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,961 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,485,000 after acquiring an additional 53,684 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 216,067 shares of the company's stock worth $21,870,000 after purchasing an additional 35,814 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Science Applications International by 3.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,519,046 shares of the company's stock worth $150,947,000 after purchasing an additional 53,895 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Science Applications International by 76.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 219,655 shares of the company's stock worth $21,827,000 after purchasing an additional 94,978 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Science Applications International this week:

Positive Sentiment: SAIC delivered a major Q1 earnings beat, with EPS and revenue both above forecasts, reinforcing the case for improved execution and margin expansion.

SAIC delivered a major Q1 earnings beat, with EPS and revenue both above forecasts, reinforcing the case for improved execution and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: The company raised fiscal 2027 profit guidance and signaled stronger margins and earnings ahead, which is a key catalyst for the stock.

The company raised fiscal 2027 profit guidance and signaled stronger margins and earnings ahead, which is a key catalyst for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Large contract wins and a $22.9 billion backlog provide strong revenue visibility, especially in defense and civilian markets. SAIC Announces First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2027 Results

Large contract wins and a $22.9 billion backlog provide strong revenue visibility, especially in defense and civilian markets. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on SAIC to $125 from $110 but kept a neutral rating, suggesting valuation is better but the firm is not fully bullish. Benzinga Report

JPMorgan raised its price target on SAIC to $125 from $110 but kept a neutral rating, suggesting valuation is better but the firm is not fully bullish. Neutral Sentiment: Management also announced a leadership change in the Civilian business group, which may matter strategically but is not an immediate earnings driver.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) is a leading provider of technical, engineering, and enterprise IT services to the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense, the intelligence community, and civilian agencies. The company's core offerings encompass systems engineering and integration, mission support, cybersecurity, data analytics, and cloud solutions. SAIC's work spans the full program lifecycle, from research and development to deployment and sustainment, addressing complex defense, space, and national security challenges.

Founded in 1969 by J.

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