Citigroup Increases Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $47.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the transportation company's stock. Citigroup's price target indicates a potential upside of 5.07% from the stock's previous close.

WERN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised Werner Enterprises from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore upgraded Werner Enterprises from an "underperform" rating to an "in-line" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $39.92.

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Werner Enterprises Trading Up 3.6%

Werner Enterprises stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.73. The company had a trading volume of 514,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,341. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.73, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $730.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $812.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,464 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 126,854 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.8% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 64,228 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,011 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company's stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, founded in 1956 by Clarence L. “Chris” Werner, is a leading transportation and logistics provider based in Omaha, Nebraska. The company began as a one‐truck operation and has since grown into one of North America's largest carriers, offering an array of services to support diverse supply chains.

Werner's core business activities include full truckload dry van services, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal transport and brokerage solutions. The company also provides value-added services such as warehousing, freight management and fleet maintenance through its network of terminals and service centers.

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