Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stock Price

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $138.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price target points to a potential upside of 10.38% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $134.19.

Get Dollar General alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on DG

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $105.09. The company's stock had a trading volume of 445,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,103. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.26. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.71.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 3.54%.Dollar General's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 245,473 shares of the company's stock worth $32,591,000 after purchasing an additional 60,746 shares during the period. Park Capital Management LLC WI purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 805,645 shares of the company's stock worth $83,263,000 after buying an additional 112,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 765.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Dollar General

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dollar General, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dollar General wasn't on the list.

While Dollar General currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here