Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Price

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.63% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MGM. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Texas Capital upgraded MGM Resorts International to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised MGM Resorts International from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $47.31.

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MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM opened at $39.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company's 50-day moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average is $35.36. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 1.17%.The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $1,285,125.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,347,978 shares of the company's stock, valued at $183,275,206.06. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $20,515,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 66,372,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,688,655. This trade represents a 0.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 784 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting MGM Resorts International

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About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a leading global hospitality and entertainment company that develops, owns and operates destination resorts, hotels and casinos. Its properties feature integrated gaming floors alongside luxury accommodations, fine dining and retail outlets, live entertainment venues and convention facilities. The company also offers loyalty programs, sports betting and digital gaming experiences to enhance guest engagement and drive repeat visitation.

The company traces its heritage to the opening of the original MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip in 1973.

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