Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Stock Price

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price target points to a potential upside of 123.07% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on National Vision from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings raised National Vision from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded National Vision from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on National Vision from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Vision has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.23.

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National Vision Stock Performance

National Vision stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.48. 2,059,833 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,752. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.37. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. National Vision had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 2.31%.The business had revenue of $543.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. National Vision has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.850-1.090 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman L Reade Fahs sold 7,601 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $224,837.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 694,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,554,550.40. The trade was a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in National Vision by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in National Vision by 317.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in National Vision by 416.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting National Vision this week:

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc is an American optical retailer specializing in accessible vision care and eyewear. The company operates under multiple retail banners, offering comprehensive eye health services and a wide range of optical products. Since its founding in the early 1990s, National Vision has focused on providing value-driven solutions, targeting underserved and price‐conscious consumer segments.

Through its primary retail brands—including America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Optical America and Vista Optical—National Vision delivers services such as comprehensive eye examinations, prescription eyewear, contact lenses, sunglasses and lens accessories.

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