Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Price

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $141.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.13% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $128.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.36.

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Ollie's Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Ollie's Bargain Outlet stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.96. 1,079,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,527. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $141.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. The firm's fifty day moving average is $95.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.57.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Ollie's Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $779.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Ollie's Bargain Outlet's revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ollie's Bargain Outlet will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ollie's Bargain Outlet news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 5,231 shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total value of $481,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 48,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,438,738. The trade was a 9.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,218. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie's Bargain Outlet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company's stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 993.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,154 shares of the company's stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 446,277 shares of the company's stock worth $51,929,000 after purchasing an additional 133,537 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 183,412 shares of the company's stock worth $21,342,000 after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

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