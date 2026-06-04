Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Stock Price

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price objective points to a potential upside of 12.89% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CXM. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sprinklr from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Sprinklr from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $7.69.

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Sprinklr Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE CXM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,075,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,898. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06 and a beta of 0.59. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $9.40.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.89 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sprinklr has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.480-0.490 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.100-0.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Amitabh Misra sold 34,189 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $200,005.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 970,753 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,678,905.05. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.18% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Essential Partners LLC increased its position in Sprinklr by 563.7% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 24,370.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprinklr this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sprinklr reported first-quarter fiscal 2027 EPS of $0.11 and revenue of $219.48 million, both above analyst expectations, with revenue up 6.8% year over year. MarketBeat earnings report

Sprinklr reported first-quarter fiscal 2027 EPS of $0.11 and revenue of $219.48 million, both above analyst expectations, with revenue up 6.8% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company highlighted continued AI expansion and revenue growth in its earnings call, which supports the long-term growth narrative. Yahoo Finance article

The company highlighted continued AI expansion and revenue growth in its earnings call, which supports the long-term growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities cut its price target to $8.50 from $12.00 but kept a buy rating, suggesting upside remains despite a more cautious valuation view. Benzinga report

Rosenblatt Securities cut its price target to $8.50 from $12.00 but kept a rating, suggesting upside remains despite a more cautious valuation view. Neutral Sentiment: DA Davidson lowered its price target to $6.00 from $6.25 and maintained a neutral rating, reflecting tempered expectations after the earnings update. Benzinga report

DA Davidson lowered its price target to $6.00 from $6.25 and maintained a rating, reflecting tempered expectations after the earnings update. Negative Sentiment: Sprinklr’s second-quarter guidance came in slightly below consensus for both EPS and revenue, and the full-year revenue outlook was also a bit below Wall Street estimates, which appears to be weighing on the shares. Business Wire release

Sprinklr’s second-quarter guidance came in slightly below consensus for both EPS and revenue, and the full-year revenue outlook was also a bit below Wall Street estimates, which appears to be weighing on the shares. Negative Sentiment: Commentary such as “No Confidence Amid Guidance Cut” indicates investor concern that the company’s near-term growth outlook may not justify a stronger rerating yet. Seeking Alpha article

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc NYSE: CXM is a leading enterprise software firm specializing in customer experience management. The company offers a unified, AI-driven platform designed to help organizations engage customers across multiple digital and social channels. By consolidating marketing, advertising, research, care and engagement functions into a single SaaS solution, Sprinklr enables brands to deliver consistent and personalized experiences at scale.

Sprinklr's platform includes modules for social media management, customer service automation, social advertising and market research, supplemented by AI and machine learning capabilities.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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