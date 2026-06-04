Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Price

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Citigroup from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the technology company's stock. Citigroup's target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.32% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $330.00 to $296.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $250.96.

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Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE:VEEV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $178.70. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,325,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,713. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $166.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.71. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $148.05 and a twelve month high of $310.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $882.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.73 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 28.44%.The company's revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.050-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 2.210-2.220 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $116,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $506,296.92. This represents a 18.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 17,357 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2,994.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 41,348 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 40,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,593,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Veeva Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Veeva reported better-than-expected Q1 results, with adjusted EPS of $2.24 and revenue of $882.9 million, both topping estimates, while revenue rose 16.3% year over year. Veeva Announces Fiscal 2027 First Quarter Results

Veeva reported better-than-expected Q1 results, with adjusted EPS of $2.24 and revenue of $882.9 million, both topping estimates, while revenue rose 16.3% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company also raised guidance, with Q2 and FY2027 outlooks coming in above consensus, which suggests management sees continued momentum in subscription growth and profitability. Veeva systems earnings and guidance coverage

The company also raised guidance, with Q2 and FY2027 outlooks coming in above consensus, which suggests management sees continued momentum in subscription growth and profitability. Positive Sentiment: Several firms remained constructive after the report, including Oppenheimer reaffirming an outperform rating with a $225 target, RBC reiterating outperform with a $275 target, and Needham and BTIG keeping buy ratings with targets of $270 and $340, respectively. Analyst rating updates

Several firms remained constructive after the report, including Oppenheimer reaffirming an outperform rating with a $225 target, RBC reiterating outperform with a $275 target, and Needham and BTIG keeping buy ratings with targets of $270 and $340, respectively. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted AI initiatives, including Veeva Falcon and traction from Ostro, which may support longer-term growth expectations. Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Q1 2027 Earnings Call Highlights

Management highlighted AI initiatives, including Veeva Falcon and traction from Ostro, which may support longer-term growth expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts trimmed price targets after the results, including Barclays, Piper Sandler, and Canaccord, though they still maintained positive or neutral ratings, signaling a more cautious view on the pace of upside. Analyst price target changes

Some analysts trimmed price targets after the results, including Barclays, Piper Sandler, and Canaccord, though they still maintained positive or neutral ratings, signaling a more cautious view on the pace of upside. Negative Sentiment: BMO Capital cut its target to $175 and downgraded the stock to market perform, while UBS lowered its target to $190 and moved to neutral, adding to valuation pressure on the shares. More analyst downgrades

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

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